Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,350 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. Wall Street Zen cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE WST opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $352.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average of $256.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

