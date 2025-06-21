Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 5,689 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.