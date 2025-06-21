Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $395.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.88. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

