Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111,150.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 78,878 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

