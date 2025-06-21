Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Cowen began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

