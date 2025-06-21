Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 180.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,190 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,224,000 after buying an additional 59,354 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 672,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,358,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 249,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 28,389 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,584,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

TOTL opened at $39.77 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

