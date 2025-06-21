Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.42 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $254,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 210,656.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,743,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,958.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.85. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,491.03 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,875.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,830.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

