Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Free Report) by 200.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,518 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRNY. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.74.

About Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

