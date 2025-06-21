Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,344 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $66.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.