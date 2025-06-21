Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.47% of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 451.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Get American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF alerts:

American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89. American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60.

About American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF

The American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (MGNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in a narrow portfolio of global stocks that are predominantly involved in natural resources and related businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:MGNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Beacon GLG Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.