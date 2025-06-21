Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 114,594 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 327,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,594 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HGER. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,517,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Stock Performance

HGER opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

