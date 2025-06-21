Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 151,860 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,860 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,263,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,141,000 after purchasing an additional 260,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,724,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.8%

MOAT stock opened at $90.63 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

