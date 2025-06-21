Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 90,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 773,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 55,531 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9%

TSCO opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.18.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.