Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 423 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.81% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDEC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,987,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS FDEC opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $45.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

