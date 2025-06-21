Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,166 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,952,000 after purchasing an additional 381,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,075,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,194,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,184,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,152 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.78. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

