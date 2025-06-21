Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after acquiring an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after acquiring an additional 429,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $669,400,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $141.16 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

