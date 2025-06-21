Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $3.35 on Friday. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

