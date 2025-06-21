John Heasley Acquires 7 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,149 ($28.90) per share, with a total value of £150.43 ($202.30).
John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, John Heasley purchased 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,206 ($29.67) per share, for a total transaction of £154.42 ($207.67).
- On Tuesday, April 1st, John Heasley sold 18,877 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,133 ($28.68), for a total value of £402,646.41 ($541,482.53).
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,012 ($27.06) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,269.58. The stock has a market cap of £30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 ($25.55) and a one year high of GBX 2,999.77 ($40.34).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.
