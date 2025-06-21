Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) versus JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of JELD-WEN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and JELD-WEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 10.19% 15.13% 6.10% JELD-WEN -9.49% 3.70% 0.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.95 billion 2.93 $1.71 billion $3.75 27.23 JELD-WEN $3.78 billion 0.08 -$189.02 million ($4.03) -0.90

This table compares Johnson Controls International and JELD-WEN”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN. JELD-WEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JELD-WEN has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Johnson Controls International and JELD-WEN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 8 9 0 2.53 JELD-WEN 1 7 0 0 1.88

Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus price target of $97.88, suggesting a potential downside of 4.13%. JELD-WEN has a consensus price target of $7.34, suggesting a potential upside of 103.15%. Given JELD-WEN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JELD-WEN is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats JELD-WEN on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as trim boards, glasses, hardware and locks, window screens, and molded door skins, as well as miscellaneous installation and other services. The company sells its products under the JELD-WEN, AuraLast, MiraTEC, Extira, LaCANTINA, MMI Door, Karona, ImpactGard, JW, Aurora, IWP, True BLU, ABS, Siteline, National Door, Low-Friction Glider, Hydrolock, VPI, AURALINE, FINISHIELD, MILLENNIUM, TRUFIT, EPICVUE, EVELIN, Swedoor, Dooria, DANA, Mattiovi, Zargag, Alupan, Domoferm, Kellpax, and HSE brands. It serves wholesale distributors and retailers, retail home centers, and building product dealers, as well as homebuilders, contractors, and consumers. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

