JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by PUREfi Wealth LLC

PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.70.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPM opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

