Julian Maurice- Williams Acquires 714,285 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2025

Chariot Limited (LON:CHARGet Free Report) insider Julian Maurice- Williams bought 714,285 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,142.85 ($9,605.77).

Chariot Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of LON:CHAR opened at GBX 1.48 ($0.02) on Friday. Chariot Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.59.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.

