Julian Maurice- Williams Acquires 714,285 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Maurice- Williams bought 714,285 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,142.85 ($9,605.77).
Chariot Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of LON:CHAR opened at GBX 1.48 ($0.02) on Friday. Chariot Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.59.
Chariot Company Profile
Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside.
