Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $366,356,000. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $109,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $58,747,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,226.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 815,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after purchasing an additional 753,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of KRC stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,486.56. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $140,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,484.48. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.