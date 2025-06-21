Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8%

CMCSA stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

