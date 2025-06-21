Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. Analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

