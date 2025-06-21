Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IAK opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $831.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $111.55 and a 12 month high of $139.08.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

