Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE stock opened at $458.87 on Friday. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

