Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,794,000 after buying an additional 372,471 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,962,000 after buying an additional 418,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,452,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,048,000 after buying an additional 596,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $55.83 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.