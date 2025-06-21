Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

