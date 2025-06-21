Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4,002.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,901,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after buying an additional 5,757,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 617,709 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 738,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,005,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.