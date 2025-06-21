Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,777,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.