Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 75,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares during the period. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Schlumberger by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

