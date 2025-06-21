Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.