Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $100.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $107.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

