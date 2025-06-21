Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

