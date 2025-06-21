Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

