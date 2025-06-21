Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $297,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $128.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

