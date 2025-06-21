Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,648,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,810,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,657,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,321.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $89.29 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

