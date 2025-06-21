Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after buying an additional 728,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,145 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

