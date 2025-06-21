Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

Insider Activity

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,349.20. This trade represents a 61.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,810.72. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price target on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

