Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,209 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after acquiring an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,648,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.24. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

