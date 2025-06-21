Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

