Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,844,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ PRN opened at $150.52 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $350.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.84.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.