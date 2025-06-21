Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,775 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,027 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of COP opened at $94.76 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

