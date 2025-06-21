Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $277.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.80 and its 200 day moving average is $258.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

