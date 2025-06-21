Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,512 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,525.8% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,045,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,303,000 after buying an additional 6,979,136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 417.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 854,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 149.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,175,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,994,000 after buying an additional 704,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,054,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,276.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 538,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,617,000 after buying an additional 533,457 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.91. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

