Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 956 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,032,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,834,000 after acquiring an additional 64,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 141,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.30, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.83. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.23 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.