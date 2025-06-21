Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $65.52, but opened at $68.21. Kroger shares last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 4,229,876 shares traded.

The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,083,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,810.72. This trade represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,679 shares of company stock worth $7,865,706 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

