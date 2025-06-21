Kroger Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 68,127 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 442% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,563 call options.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kroger’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In related news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,679 shares of company stock worth $7,865,706. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after acquiring an additional 773,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,863,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kroger by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,768,000 after buying an additional 916,230 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

