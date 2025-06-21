Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases 48 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 24,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Tiptree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. KMT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.68.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $477.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.84 and its 200 day moving average is $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $483.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.