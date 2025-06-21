Lara Oyesanya Purchases 3,115 Shares of PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) insider Lara Oyesanya bought 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,952.85 ($6,660.64).

PensionBee Group Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of LON:PBEE opened at GBX 166 ($2.23) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 4.23. PensionBee Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 191 ($2.57). The company has a market capitalization of £389.97 million, a PE ratio of -71.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBEE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.92) target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £6 billion in assets on behalf of more than 275,000 customers.

Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand.

PensionBee accounts are invested by the world’s largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

